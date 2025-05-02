Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Dominate Sunrisers with Stellar Performance

The Gujarat Titans clinched a convincing 38-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, leveraging powerful scores from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, along with Prasidh Krishna's impressive bowling. This win intensifies GT's playoff chances in the IPL, while SRH's hopes dim significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans returned to form with a dominant 38-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, featuring stellar performances from Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League.

GT's victory significantly bolsters their playoff prospects, as Sunrisers Hyderabad's chances are nearly dashed.

In a high-scoring encounter, GT posted 224 for six, largely due to explosive innings from Gill and Buttler. SRH made a commendable start but stumbled to 186 for six, cementing GT's stronghold in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

