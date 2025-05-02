Gujarat Titans Dominate Sunrisers with Stellar Performance

Gujarat Titans returned to form with a dominant 38-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, featuring stellar performances from Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League.

GT's victory significantly bolsters their playoff prospects, as Sunrisers Hyderabad's chances are nearly dashed.

In a high-scoring encounter, GT posted 224 for six, largely due to explosive innings from Gill and Buttler. SRH made a commendable start but stumbled to 186 for six, cementing GT's stronghold in the match.

