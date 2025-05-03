Pep Guardiola: Future Break from Football Sparks Speculation

Pep Guardiola has assured fans he intends to see out his contract with Manchester City, amidst growing speculation about his plans post-City.

In a candid interview, Guardiola mentioned his plans for a break once his contract ends. This announcement raised questions about his future, despite his commitment for the time being.

City's performance this season has been challenging, currently sitting fourth in the table, far behind Liverpool. Despite this, Guardiola remains focused on current objectives, including the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

