Left Menu

Pep Guardiola: Future Break from Football Sparks Speculation

Pep Guardiola clears up rumors about leaving Manchester City, confirming plans to take a break after his current contract ends. Despite this, he has no immediate plans to step down. Guardiola's comments come as City struggles in the Premier League, far behind current leaders Liverpool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:25 IST
Pep Guardiola: Future Break from Football Sparks Speculation
Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has assured fans he intends to see out his contract with Manchester City, amidst growing speculation about his plans post-City.

In a candid interview, Guardiola mentioned his plans for a break once his contract ends. This announcement raised questions about his future, despite his commitment for the time being.

City's performance this season has been challenging, currently sitting fourth in the table, far behind Liverpool. Despite this, Guardiola remains focused on current objectives, including the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025