Casper Ruud Overcomes Injury for Madrid Open Showdown

Norwegian tennis sensation Casper Ruud showcased his resilience as he battled through a rib injury to reach the Madrid Open final. His straight-sets victory over Francisco Cerundolo secured a Sunday showdown with the formidable Jack Draper.

Ruud, known for ousting top players like Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev, required medical attention early in the match. Despite the discomfort, he fended off 15 of 18 break points against Cerundolo and advanced to his third Masters 1000 final.

Facing Draper, who hasn't dropped a set in the tournament, Ruud aims to join the elite ranks with a potential victory, following Draper's impressive rise in the tennis hierarchy after his success in Indian Wells.

