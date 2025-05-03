Left Menu

Casper Ruud Overcomes Injury for Madrid Open Showdown

Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud fought through a rib injury to secure a spot in the Madrid Open final against Jack Draper. Despite needing treatment early in his match against Francisco Cerundolo, Ruud won in straight sets and is poised to re-enter the top 10 rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 03:04 IST
Casper Ruud Overcomes Injury for Madrid Open Showdown
Casper Ruud

Norwegian tennis sensation Casper Ruud showcased his resilience as he battled through a rib injury to reach the Madrid Open final. His straight-sets victory over Francisco Cerundolo secured a Sunday showdown with the formidable Jack Draper.

Ruud, known for ousting top players like Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev, required medical attention early in the match. Despite the discomfort, he fended off 15 of 18 break points against Cerundolo and advanced to his third Masters 1000 final.

Facing Draper, who hasn't dropped a set in the tournament, Ruud aims to join the elite ranks with a potential victory, following Draper's impressive rise in the tennis hierarchy after his success in Indian Wells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025