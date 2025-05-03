Left Menu

Al-Hilal and Jorge Jesus Part Ways Amidst Asian Champions League Exit

Al-Hilal has terminated its contract with Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus after being knocked out of the Asian Champions League semi-finals. With five matches left in the season, Al-Hilal is in second place in the Pro League and is preparing for the Club World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 05:41 IST
In a surprising move, Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal has announced their decision to part ways with Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus. This development follows the team's recent 3-1 loss to Al-Ahli, which ended their journey in the Asian Champions League Elite semi-finals.

Currently second in the Pro League standings, Al-Hilal trails leaders Al-Ittihad by six points with five games left in the season. Despite this setback, the team is gearing up to compete in the newly-expanded Club World Cup, scheduled to be held in the United States in June and July.

The club, in a statement on the social media platform X, expressed mutual agreement on the contract termination. In a swift transition, Al-Hilal has appointed Mohammed Al-Shalhoub as the new head coach to lead the team forward.

