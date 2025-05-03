Prasidh Krishna Shines as Gujarat Titans Secure Crucial Victory

Former Indian spinner and JioStar analyst Pragyan Ojha has commended Gujarat Titans' pacer Prasidh Krishna for his impactful bowling performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Krishna was instrumental in securing a 38-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, earning praise for his match-winning spell of 2/19 in four overs. This win has placed Gujarat Titans in the second position on the IPL 2025 leaderboard.

Ojha, speaking on JioHotstar, highlighted Krishna's composed execution and attributed part of his success to the supportive environment fostered by the team's leadership. "His clarity in bowling is commendable," Ojha remarked, noting the commendable backing Krishna receives from captain and coach Ashish Nehra. Nehra's focus on 'bowling hard lengths' appears to align perfectly with Krishna's strengths, Ojha added.

The deep-seated confidence Krishna gains from his well-defined role and team's encouragement has been vital. This support allows him to maintain momentum, especially after securing early wickets, which is crucial as the tournament enters its decisive phase. With Gujarat Titans maintaining an unblemished record in defending 200-plus scores at home, Krishna's resurgence could be key as the playoff race intensifies. The team's win was orchestrated by stunning performances from Sudharsan, Gill, and Buttler, culminating in a comprehensive breakdown of Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)