England's Test Squad Faces Selection Scrutiny Ahead of Crucial Series

England's cricket selectors are facing a tough decision as they finalize their squad for an action-packed summer of test matches against powerhouse teams India and Australia. With 'runs as currency' emphasized by selector Luke Wright, opener Zak Crawley and number three Ollie Pope find themselves under scrutiny.

The pressure mounts further as 21-year-old Jacob Bethell's impressive performances in the recent test series in New Zealand cast a long shadow. Although both Crawley and Pope were retained for the upcoming test against Zimbabwe, their recent form poses concerns, despite Bethell missing the Zimbabwe test due to IPL commitments.

Wright expressed confidence in Crawley and Pope, emphasizing the difficulty of opening in international cricket and highlighting the need for loyalty to proven performers. England is set to face off against India starting June 20 in Headingley, before a series against Australia later this year.

