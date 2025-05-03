Left Menu

England's Test Squad Faces Selection Scrutiny Ahead of Crucial Series

Selector Luke Wright underscores the importance of 'runs as currency' as England finalizes its lineup for crucial test series against India and Australia. Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope are under scrutiny, with Jacob Bethell's performance adding pressure. Despite challenges, loyalty remains a focus for selectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:22 IST
England's Test Squad Faces Selection Scrutiny Ahead of Crucial Series
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's cricket selectors are facing a tough decision as they finalize their squad for an action-packed summer of test matches against powerhouse teams India and Australia. With 'runs as currency' emphasized by selector Luke Wright, opener Zak Crawley and number three Ollie Pope find themselves under scrutiny.

The pressure mounts further as 21-year-old Jacob Bethell's impressive performances in the recent test series in New Zealand cast a long shadow. Although both Crawley and Pope were retained for the upcoming test against Zimbabwe, their recent form poses concerns, despite Bethell missing the Zimbabwe test due to IPL commitments.

Wright expressed confidence in Crawley and Pope, emphasizing the difficulty of opening in international cricket and highlighting the need for loyalty to proven performers. England is set to face off against India starting June 20 in Headingley, before a series against Australia later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025