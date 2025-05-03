Gretchen Walsh: The Rising Star in Women's 50m Butterfly

Gretchen Walsh shattered her own American record at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Florida, securing her position as the second fastest woman in the 50m butterfly. Clocking in at 24.93 seconds, she only trails Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom, who holds the world record of 24.43 seconds.

At just 22 years old, Walsh is hailed as a formidable contender for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. In a statement to USA Swimming, she expressed her excitement about her achievement of being one of the only two women to break the 25-second barrier in this event.

Walsh, inspired by Sjostrom, expressed her admiration for the Swedish swimmer's legacy. Meanwhile, Sjostrom is on a break, anticipating her first child, but has projected a strong return to the competitive scene by the LA Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)