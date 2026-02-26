Kerala Health Minister's Hospitalization Stirs Political Controversy

Kerala Health Minister Veena George is recovering at the Government Medical College after suffering a neck injury allegedly during a protest by KSU activists. According to a medical bulletin, her condition is showing signs of improvement, with her blood pressure being managed and her pain treated by specialists.

The minister's injury has led to political friction, with CPI(M) and Congress leaders issuing conflicting statements. CPI(M) claims a serious attack took place, while the opposition dismisses these assertions as false, accusing the ruling party of inciting violence against Congress offices.

KSU activists have been charged with serious offenses, including attempted murder, following a complaint by the minister's gunman. The political scene remains tense as investigations continue into the reported attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)