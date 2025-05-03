Unadkat Reveals Struggles Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's Disappointing IPL Run

Jaydev Unadkat has voiced his concerns regarding Sunrisers Hyderabad's underwhelming IPL performance, pointing to ineffective bowling and shifting pitch conditions as contributing factors.

Following a recent 38-run loss to Gujarat Titans, SRH's playoff aspirations have all but vanished. Unadkat emphasized the necessity for multiple bowlers to contribute consistently for a team to succeed.

Despite the squad's hopeful start, poor execution and fielding failures have hindered SRH from maintaining momentum, contrasted by past seasons' achievements. Gerald Coetzee from Gujarat Titans praised his batting teammates for their consistency despite such challenges.

