Mohammed Shami's Struggles in IPL 2025 Raise Concerns Ahead of England Tour

Mohammed Shami's performance in IPL 2025 has sparked considerable concern, with his form and fitness under the spotlight as India gears up for its Test tour of England. Shami, who missed IPL 2024 due to ankle surgery, is struggling to regain his rhythm, recording lackluster statistics this season.

Once a key player for Gujarat Titans, Shami's current economy rate of 11.23 and high bowling average of 56.17 have overshadowed his earlier success in red-ball cricket. His return from injury seems fraught with challenges, as noted by commentators Aakash Chopra and Danny Morrison.

Despite his recent struggles, dreams of redemption may not be entirely out of reach, with four matches left for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. However, whether these games can boost his confidence and secure his place for the England Test matches remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)