Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Record-breaking IPL Century

In a groundbreaking achievement that continues to redefine the boundaries of cricketing potential, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the symbol of the sport's next generation. As a prodigy for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Suryavanshi made history by becoming the youngest-ever T20 centurion and the fastest Indian to smash an Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred. His explosive innings against Gujarat Titans (GT) sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden shared heartfelt advice, acknowledging the challenges Suryavanshi may face. During this extraordinary display, Suryavanshi blasted a swift 101 off 38 deliveries, consisting of seven boundaries and 11 sixes, achieving a remarkable strike rate of 265.79.

Hayden commented, "It is about what the kids are dreaming about, what their possibilities are," emphasizing the importance of nurturing budding talent. "My advice is always to keep falling in love with the game, as it's about developing character. The sport is challenging, especially after a duck following his remarkable 100," added Hayden. In this pivotal night of his career, Suryavanshi shattered several records:

- Suryavanshi reached his century in just 35 balls, the second-fastest in IPL history, just behind Chris Gayle's 30-ball feat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013. This achievement makes him the swiftest Indian to score an IPL century.

- At 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket, surpassing Vijay Zol's record at 18 years and 118 days in 2013.

- His innings is also noted as the seventh-fastest century in T20 cricket, with the record held by Sahil Chauhan. Suryavanshi's 94 runs from boundaries and his 11 sixes equaled Murali Vijay's record for most sixes by an Indian in an IPL match.

- The 166-run partnership between Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal set a new record for Rajasthan Royals, surpassing the previous 155-run partnership by Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. Suryavanshi reached his maiden IPL ton in just three innings, outshining predecessors who took longer. This feat and these numbers crystallized Suryavanshi's potential and the cricketing world's excitement for his future.

(With inputs from agencies.)