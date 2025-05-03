Bhullar's Struggles at GS Caltex Maekyung Open
Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar slipped to tied-27th at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open's third round, struggling with a 3-over 74 after earlier leading. He is seven shots behind co-leaders Jazz Janewattananond and Baekjun Kim. The tight competition sees top golfers vying for victory.
Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar encountered difficulties on day three of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open, dropping to tied-27th after a challenging 3-over 74 round.
Previously, Bhullar was in a promising position, briefly leading on Friday and ending the second round tied for sixth place. However, early bogeys on Saturday set him back significantly.
Meanwhile, Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Korea's Baekjun Kim share the lead at 8-under, with Kim recently winning a Korean PGA Tour event. The competition remains fierce, with several top players within striking distance of the title.
