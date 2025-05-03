Weather Woes: RCB vs CSK Clash in Bengaluru

Saturday holds significant anticipation for fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the two cricket giants prepare to face off in an IPL clash at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, cricket enthusiasts may face disappointment with the India Meteorological Department warning of potential rain in the area. N Puviarasu, of IMD's Bengaluru Centre, indicated that light to moderate rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, are expected across Bengaluru and various Karnataka districts.

This anticipated weather disruption links to a trough extending from southeast Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu, affecting both rural and urban areas. While some districts brace for rain, others, such as Gadag and Belagavi, anticipate drier conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)