Weather Woes: RCB vs CSK Clash in Bengaluru

RCB and CSK fans anticipate a thrilling IPL clash in Bengaluru, following RCB's narrow 27-run victory. However, rain might disrupt the game, with the India Meteorological Department predicting light to moderate showers. The weather could affect various districts in Karnataka over the next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saturday holds significant anticipation for fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the two cricket giants prepare to face off in an IPL clash at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, cricket enthusiasts may face disappointment with the India Meteorological Department warning of potential rain in the area. N Puviarasu, of IMD's Bengaluru Centre, indicated that light to moderate rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, are expected across Bengaluru and various Karnataka districts.

This anticipated weather disruption links to a trough extending from southeast Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu, affecting both rural and urban areas. While some districts brace for rain, others, such as Gadag and Belagavi, anticipate drier conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

