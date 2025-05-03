High-Profile Doping Bans in Indian Athletics

Two prominent Indian long-distance runners, Hemraj Gurjar and Anjali Kumari, have been handed significant bans by the National Anti-Doping Agency's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel following their failed dope tests last year.

Hemraj Gurjar, recognized for his outstanding performances with a 5000m bronze at the 2023 National Inter-State Championships, will serve a four-year ban starting April 20. The NADA confirmed the presence of the prohibited substance Darbepoetin in his samples, which led to his provisional suspension last year.

Anjali Kumari will face a six-year ban beginning March 31, according to the latest updates. Additional athletes across diverse sports such as kabaddi, wrestling, boxing, and swimming have also received bans, varying from two to six years, highlighting a broader crackdown on doping violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)