Thrilling Hockey Clash: India vs. Australia in Perth

India's women's hockey team showed resilience but narrowly lost 2-3 to Australia in the penultimate match of their series at Perth Stadium. Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami scored for India, while Austraila's goals came from Grace Stewart, Jade Smith, and Greta Hayes. The final match is set for Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:00 IST
Thrilling Hockey Clash: India vs. Australia in Perth
The Indian women's senior hockey team showcased commendable resilience, falling just short at 2-3 against Australia in a fiercely contested match at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami emerged as the scorers for India, while Australia's winning goals came through Grace Stewart, Jade Smith, and Greta Hayes. This latest bout came after India's previous 3-5 and 2-3 defeats against the Australian 'A' team and a subsequent 0-2 loss to the senior team on May 1.

As the game unfolded, Australia struck early, gaining a 1-0 lead in the second minute. India fought hard, equalizing in the third quarter, only to be thwarted by Australia's swift responses that solidified their lead. Despite India narrowing the margin in the final moments, Australia held firm to claim victory.

