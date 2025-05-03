Thrilling Hockey Clash: India vs. Australia in Perth

The Indian women's senior hockey team showcased commendable resilience, falling just short at 2-3 against Australia in a fiercely contested match at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami emerged as the scorers for India, while Australia's winning goals came through Grace Stewart, Jade Smith, and Greta Hayes. This latest bout came after India's previous 3-5 and 2-3 defeats against the Australian 'A' team and a subsequent 0-2 loss to the senior team on May 1.

As the game unfolded, Australia struck early, gaining a 1-0 lead in the second minute. India fought hard, equalizing in the third quarter, only to be thwarted by Australia's swift responses that solidified their lead. Despite India narrowing the margin in the final moments, Australia held firm to claim victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)