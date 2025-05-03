Kagiso Rabada's Journey: A Battle Beyond The Crease

Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's celebrated fast bowler, has admitted to failing a drug test following his return from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Expressing remorse, Rabada emphasized his commitment to cricket. A provisional suspension is in place, but specific details have not been disclosed.

Rabada, who departed the Gujarat Titans last month citing personal reasons, publicly apologized and highlighted the privilege and responsibility of playing cricket. He reiterated his dedication to the sport, vowing that this incident won't define his career.

Despite this setback, Rabada remains optimistic about his future in cricket. Currently back in India, he is preparing to spearhead South Africa's attack in the World Test Championship final against Australia. Having achieved 300 Test wickets last October, Rabada is eager to make a triumphant return.

(With inputs from agencies.)