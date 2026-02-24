Scandal in Italian Cricket: Sexual Harassment Allegations Rock Nation's Team
Italy's cricket scene is in turmoil after a women's team player accused cricket coordinator Prabath Ekneligoda of sexual harassment. The Federazione Cricket Italiana has suspended Ekneligoda while an investigation initiated by the federal prosecutor is underway to ascertain the facts and preserve the sport's integrity.
- Country:
- India
Italy's cricket landscape faces a storm of controversy following sexual harassment allegations leveled against Prabath Ekneligoda, the women's cricket coordinator, by a team player. The Federazione Cricket Italiana (FCRI) swiftly responded by suspending Ekneligoda, as authorities launched an investigation into the claims.
In a public statement, the FCRI emphasized the importance of safeguarding athletes' interests and maintaining the sport's integrity. The suspension, a precautionary measure, aims to allow a thorough investigation while respecting legal principles such as the presumption of innocence.
Ekneligoda, through his lawyer, has denied these allegations, suggesting underlying motives. While currently under investigation, proceedings are being conducted through the Federal Prosecutor's Office, which oversees compliance with sporting regulations.
ALSO READ
Calls to Reinstate Global Entry Program After Sudden Suspension
IDFC First Bank matter: Haryana CM says Anti-Corruption Bureau conducting investigation
Calls for Transparency in Baramati Plane Crash Investigation
IRS Officer Accused of Rape in Bhubaneswar: Investigation Underway
Reviving Chenab: Impact of Indus Waters Treaty Suspension on Himalayan Rivers