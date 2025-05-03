Left Menu

Khelo India Youth Games: A Sporting Spectacle Unveils in Bihar

The seventh Khelo India Youth Games sees over 6,000 athletes competing in 27 sports across Bihar and New Delhi. With 284 gold medals up for grabs, this under-18 event promises exciting competition. Notable participation includes Maharashtra aiming for a title hat-trick and scouts looking for future Olympic talent.

Khelo India Youth Games: A Sporting Spectacle Unveils in Bihar
The seventh edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will unfold spectacularly as over 6,000 athletes vie for glory in 27 sports categories. In a virtual inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the games span the organizational prowess of Bihar and New Delhi, extending until May 15.

Athletes will compete in numerous sports, with a notable 284 gold medals on the line. Swimming offers the most golds at 38, with athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, and boxing contributing heavily. Bihar, hosting its biggest multi-discipline event, will see more than 450 athletes in action, striving to surpass their previous ranking.

While Maharashtra seeks another team championship win after successes in 2023 and 2024, the games serve as a talent pool for scouts aiming to groom athletes for the 2032 and 2036 Olympics. With record-setting precedents and rising participation, Khelo India stands as a testament to the growing reach and enthusiasm for sports across India.

