Kagiso Rabada's Unexpected IPL Exit: The Full Story

Speedster Kagiso Rabada returned to South Africa due to a provisional suspension for a recreational drug violation. Initially cited as a personal matter, the transgression reportedly occurred during the SA20. Rabada apologized, thanking supporters and pledging to overcome this challenge in his cricket career.

Kagiso Rabada (Photo: rabada_25/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada's sudden exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been linked to a sanction for a recreational drug violation. The Gujarat Titans initially cited 'an important personal matter' for his departure on April 3, without detailing a return schedule.

Reports from ESPNcricinfo indicate the transgression took place during the SA20 tournament earlier this year, where Rabada played for MI Cape Town. While the length of the sanction remains unclear, Rabada confirmed he is serving a 'provisional suspension' and expressed regret for his actions in a statement from the South African Cricketers' Association.

Rabada conveyed his apologies and acknowledged the support from Gujarat Titans and Cricket South Africa, vowing to rebound from this setback. Despite the challenges, Rabada remains committed to his cricketing passion and anticipates a strong return to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

