Norris Triumphs in Unpredictable Miami Sprint

Lando Norris clinched victory at the Miami Grand Prix sprint race under unpredictable weather conditions, leading a McLaren one-two finish. The race, which saw numerous crashes, narrowed Oscar Piastri's championship lead to nine points. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton secured third after a safety car-dominated finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:41 IST
Lando Norris showcased his racing prowess on Saturday by winning the Miami Grand Prix sprint race in a dramatic, crash-filled event that saw a McLaren one-two finish, reducing teammate Oscar Piastri's championship lead to nine points.

While the wet-to-dry track conditions added to the unpredictability, Norris managed to steer his way through the chaos to take the checkered flag.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who previously won the season's first sprint in China, completed the podium in third place as the race concluded with the safety car leading the grid before exiting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

