PSG's Struggles Continue Amidst Champions League Focus

Paris Saint-Germain faced a challenging period, suffering its second straight Ligue 1 loss to Strasbourg. With key players being rested for their Champions League clash with Arsenal, PSG struggled despite retaining possession. Strasbourg's win extended their unbeaten streak, highlighting PSG's intensified challenge in Ligue 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Strasbourg | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 campaign faced another setback as the team suffered its second consecutive defeat with a 2-1 loss to Strasbourg on Saturday. The match, situated between the Champions League semifinals against Arsenal, saw coach Luis Enrique make significant rotations in the lineup.

Young talents, such as Warren Zaïre-Emery and Senny Mayulu, were among the starters, with only Joao Neves retaining his spot from the previous match. Ousmane Dembele, a key figure, was sidelined due to a light hamstring injury sustained in their preceding victory over Arsenal.

Strasbourg capitalized on PSG's focus on European competition, achieving their ninth set-piece goal of the season and extending their unbeaten run to 12 matches, reflecting a strong recovery in the second half of the season, while PSG continues to seek consistency domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

