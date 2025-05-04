Left Menu

RCB Top IPL Table After Thrilling Victory Against CSK

Rajat Patidar, skipper of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, praised his team’s performance after a narrow 2-run win over Chennai Super Kings. This victory catapulted RCB to the top of the IPL 2025 standings and left CSK at the bottom. Yash Dayal shone, defending 15 runs against veteran batsmen.

Updated: 04-05-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:21 IST
RCB Top IPL Table After Thrilling Victory Against CSK
Harsha Bhogle (L) and Rajat Patidar (R) (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting finish, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) edged past Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a 2-run victory, propelling them to the top of the IPL 2025 standings. The match, marked as a tense encounter, witnessed brilliant performances from RCB's batting lineup, drawing applause from skipper Rajat Patidar.

At the post-match presentation, Patidar commended the batsmen's efforts and the bowlers' resilience, particularly highlighting Yash Dayal's exceptional display in the crucial 20th over. Dayal successfully defended 15 runs against seasoned campaigners like Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, which was instrumental in securing the win.

Praise was also directed towards Romario Shepherd's explosive 53* off 14 balls and Lungi Ngidi's disciplined bowling figures of 3/30. Patidar expressed his faith in his players as RCB focused on their remaining fixtures, poised to maintain their top position whilst garnering confidence in their prowess on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

