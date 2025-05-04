Left Menu

Canelo Alvarez's Unyielding Dominance in the Ring

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez successfully unified the IBF super middleweight championship with his existing titles by defeating William Scull. Despite Scull's height and reach advantage, Alvarez's strategic approach led to his victory, setting up a future match with Terence Crawford.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 04-05-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In an impressive display of skill and strategy, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez reasserted his dominance in the boxing world by unifying the IBF super middleweight championship with his WBA (Super), WBC, and WBO titles. This victory came after a unanimous decision over William Scull on Sunday.

Cuban boxer William Scull, though formidable with his height and reach advantage, could not overcome Alvarez's methodical approach and powerful body blows. This match marked the first professional defeat for Scull, highlighting Alvarez's superior ring presence.

The victory paves the way for a thrilling future bout against Terence Crawford, a former Welterweight champion, set for September. Boxing fans are already eagerly anticipating this exciting matchup.

