Delhi Capitals Battle Injuries and Form in Crucial IPL Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals aim to overcome recent setbacks as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a pivotal IPL match. Skipper Axar Patel's injury status remains uncertain, while their opponents also struggle. DC seeks to improve their playoff position amidst challenging conditions with key players like KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc in action.
Delhi Capitals are gearing up for a crucial IPL encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad amidst concerns over form and injuries. Skipper Axar Patel's fitness is in question, following a hand injury, as DC strives to recover from consecutive home defeats.
The team's playoff hopes hang by a thread, yet victories on rival grounds have kept them afloat. With stars like KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis expected to play pivotal roles, the Capitals seek redemption in this high-stakes face-off.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, are on the brink of elimination, marred by inconsistent performances. Both teams aim to capitalize on their strengths in this match, set to kick off at 7.30pm.
