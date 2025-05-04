Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Battle Injuries and Form in Crucial IPL Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals aim to overcome recent setbacks as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a pivotal IPL match. Skipper Axar Patel's injury status remains uncertain, while their opponents also struggle. DC seeks to improve their playoff position amidst challenging conditions with key players like KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc in action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 11:41 IST
Delhi Capitals Battle Injuries and Form in Crucial IPL Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals are gearing up for a crucial IPL encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad amidst concerns over form and injuries. Skipper Axar Patel's fitness is in question, following a hand injury, as DC strives to recover from consecutive home defeats.

The team's playoff hopes hang by a thread, yet victories on rival grounds have kept them afloat. With stars like KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis expected to play pivotal roles, the Capitals seek redemption in this high-stakes face-off.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, are on the brink of elimination, marred by inconsistent performances. Both teams aim to capitalize on their strengths in this match, set to kick off at 7.30pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025