RCB Triumphs in Last-Over IPL Thriller against CSK
In a gripping IPL 2025 encounter, RCB narrowly defeated CSK in a dramatic last-over finish, thanks to key performances from Kohli, Bethell, and Shepherd. Despite a valiant chase by CSK's Mhatre and Jadeja, they fell just short. Expert analysis highlights RCB's playoff prospects and squad resilience.
In a gripping encounter of the Indian Premier League 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged victorious over Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling last-over finish. RCB posted an imposing total of 213/5, led by stellar innings from Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, and an explosive unbeaten 53 from Romario Shepherd.
Chennai Super Kings staged a hearty chase, with Ayush Mhatre scoring a sensational 94 and Ravindra Jadeja contributing a rapid 77 not out. Despite their valiant efforts, CSK fell painfully short of the target, just one boundary away from a memorable victory.
Speaking on JioHotstar, analyst Aakash Chopra remarked on RCB's strong playoff chances and their depth. 'With key contributions from Ngidi and Dayal, RCB demonstrated their resilience and adaptability,' Chopra noted. 'Even without Salt and Hazlewood, they showed their squad's strength,' he added.
