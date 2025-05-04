Rising Stars: Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shine in IPL 2023

Young Indian cricketers Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are emerging as formidable forces in the IPL 2023. With a hint of mischief, Stephen Fleming has praised their potential, hinting at the challenges they may present in the forthcoming Under-19 World Cup.

Mhatre's thrilling 94-run performance nearly secured a victory for Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reminding fans of Suryavanshi's earlier century. At just 17 and 14, respectively, these players are redefining cricket techniques with their fearless approach and refined skills, catching the eye of coaches and selectors.

Their contributions reflect their maturity and innate talent, making them stand out as future cricket icons. As they continue to dazzle on the IPL stage, Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi underscore the emergence of a new generation of cricket stars in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)