Ajinkya Rahane's Spin Struggles Continue in Crucial IPL Showdown

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane's spin issues persisted in the IPL 2025 as he contributed 30 runs against Rajasthan Royals. Despite a valiant effort, KKR looked to defend their score of 206, hoping to clinch a much-needed victory amidst their faltering opening stands.

Updated: 04-05-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:39 IST
Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo- IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane faced another challenge against spin in the Indian Premier League 2025 match on Sunday. In their game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Rahane managed 30 runs from 24 balls, including one four and two sixes. His dismissal came at a strike rate of 125.00, falling to RR's skipper Riyan Parag, caught behind by Dhruv Jurel.

This IPL season, Rahane has struggled against spin, scoring 118 runs in 103 deliveries with seven dismissals, averaging just 16.85. In his nine innings, his strike rate against spin is 114.56, and his dot ball percentage is notably high at 29.9%. Specifically, against leg spin, he has scored 63 runs from 56 balls, getting out four times.

Throughout 10 innings this season, Rahane has accumulated 327 runs at an average of 36.33, with a strike rate surpassing 146, including three fifties with his highest being 61. However, KKR's opening combinations have failed to establish a solid foundation, lacking a 50-run partnership in 11 innings and averaging just 22.00. Their partnership of 48 runs against Delhi Capitals remains their best. During this match, Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz pair contributed a mere 13 runs.

In the match at hand, KKR won the toss, electing to bat first. Despite an early setback with Sunol's quick dismissal, a partnership between Rahane and Gurbaz (35 in 25 balls) steadied the innings. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 from 31 balls) and Andre Russell (57* from 25 balls) further accelerated the score, leading KKR to post 206/4. Contributions from Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh, Riyan, and Maheesh Theekshana managed to claim one wicket each. KKR now aims to defend the score of 207 to achieve a crucial fifth victory. (ANI)

