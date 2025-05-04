Left Menu

Mbappe Shines as Real Madrid Edges Celta Vigo in Thrilling Encounter

Kylian Mbappe's two goals led Real Madrid to a narrow 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo, keeping them in contention for the Spanish league title. Despite a strong comeback attempt by Celta, including a late effort from Pablo Durán, Madrid held firm to move closer to leaders Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:35 IST
Kylian Mbappe
  • Country:
  • Spain

Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show, netting twice as Real Madrid secured a 3-2 win against Celta Vigo in an electrifying match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The victory ensures Madrid remains hot on the heels of arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish league title race.

Arda Guler also found the net for Madrid, who appeared to have the match sewn up with a commanding 3-0 lead early in the second half. However, Celta Vigo mounted a spirited fightback with goals from Javi Rodríguez and Williot Swedberg, keeping the home side on high alert until the final whistle.

A near-miss by Celta's Pablo Durán, whose shot was kept out by Thibaut Courtois' crucial intervention, had the Bernabeu crowd holding their breath. Despite the tension, Madrid's fourth consecutive league victory brings them to within four points of Barcelona, setting up a thrilling 'clasico' showdown next Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

