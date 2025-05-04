Left Menu

Tension at Ibrox: No Guard of Honor for Celtic's Victory

Rangers did not give a guard of honor to the newly crowned Scottish champions, Celtic, before their 1-1 draw. Celtic played its first match as champions amidst supporters at Ibrox, where Rangers manager Barry Ferguson had indicated no such honor was planned. The match ended in a stalemate.

Updated: 04-05-2025 20:37 IST
In an intense face-off at Ibrox, Rangers chose not to extend a guard of honor to newly crowned Scottish champions Celtic, ahead of their 1-1 deadlock on Sunday.

This was Celtic's return outing after securing the Premiership title last weekend, joining Rangers in a joint national-record with 55 championship titles.

Interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson had forewarned of no ceremonial tribute, citing its absence in previous encounters. True to his words, the champions entered the field to the applause of their 2,100 traveling supporters, marking the first derby with away fans since January 2023.

Rangers had aimed to continue its triumphs over Celtic from January and March, with Cyriel Dessers netting the first goal just before halftime.

However, Celtic's Adam Idah leveled the score at 57 minutes, prolonging Rangers' drought to six games without a win across all competitions. Under Ferguson, the team has secured only four wins out of 12 games, with no home victories since early February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

