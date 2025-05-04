Left Menu

Motiram Cup Finals: CCI A and BKLKP Set for Showdown

Elite Group finalists CCI A and surprise challenger BKLKP will face off in the Motiram Cup Badminton Championship final. In the semi-finals, both overcame slow starts to secure 2-1 victories. The women's Ullal Cup final will see Khar Gym battling Chembur Gym, while juniors from GSC advance in the Kanji Cup.

Updated: 04-05-2025 21:34 IST
Players in action at Motiram, Ullal and Kanji Cup (Image: GMBA). Image Credit: ANI
The much-anticipated final clash in the Motiram Cup Elite Group is set, with CCI A facing off against the surprising force of BKLKP. During the semi-finals conducted on Saturday, both teams showcased resilience. CCI A managed to overturn an initial deficit and triumphed over Chembur Gym by leveraging strategic plays from key players like Nigel D'Sa, Siddhesh Aroskar, and Amey Joshi, clinching a tense 2-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the dynamic duo Soham Pathak and Anmaol Behrani played pivotal roles in BKLKP's resurgence, overpowering MIG Cricket Club, also by a 2-1 margin. BKLKP's comeback was marked by stellar performances, especially from Pathak, who dominated his singles match and then secured the decisive doubles match in tandem with Behrani.

In women's action, the Ullal Cup final will pit Khar Gym against Chembur Gym following tense semi-final victories. The juniors keep GSC in the title conversation, with a defining square-off against Chembur Gym in the Kanji Cup final slated. These exciting match-ups promise intense competition and showcase emerging talents.

