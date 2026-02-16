Milestones and Masterstrokes: Thrilling Day 2 of Ranji Trophy Semifinals

Paras Dogra, the captain of Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team, has joined an elite list by becoming only the second player to surpass the 10,000-run mark in Ranji Trophy history. This remarkable achievement occurred during a high-stakes semi-final match against Bengal in Kalyani, with Dogra stepping up to bat at a challenging 13/2 after Bengal posted 328/10, thanks largely to Sudip Kumar Gharami's stellar century.

Despite the early struggles, Dogra managed to score a steady 58 runs off 112 balls before being ousted by Mukesh Kumar. His efforts, combined with Abdul Samad's 82 off 85 runs, helped Jammu and Kashmir to reach 198/5 at the end of Day 2. On the Bengal bowling side, Mohammed Shami made a notable impact with three wickets, with Mukesh Kumar adding two more to the tally.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, Karnataka's skipper Devdutt Padikkal made headlines by smashing his maiden double-century, pushing his team to a formidable 689/6 against Uttarakhand by the close of Day 2. Padikkal's impressive 232-run innings included 29 fours and 3 sixes. His partnership with Ravichandran Smaran, who remained unbeaten with 121 runs, was pivotal in establishing a commanding position for Karnataka, piling up pressure on the adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)