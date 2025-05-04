Left Menu

Formidables Soar to Victory: Securing Spot at Bridge World Championship

The Formidables triumphed in the 8th All India Shree Cement Bridge Championship, securing a spot in the Bridge World Championship in Denmark. They bested the Mavericks 159-97. Team members include Rajeshwar Tewari and Sumit Mukherjee, earning a Rs 1.2 lakh prize, while Mavericks gained Rs 80,000.

The Formidables have earned their place at the upcoming Bridge World Championship in Denmark this August after successfully defending their team title at the 8th All India Shree Cement Bridge Championship.

Led by Rajeshwar Tewari and Sumit Mukherjee, the team convincingly defeated the Mavericks with a score of 159-97 in the final match. Their triumph was rewarded with a winner's prize of Rs 1.2 lakh.

The Mavericks, featuring international talents like Heral Eide from Norway and Oren Toledano from Israel, finished as runners-up, earning Rs 80,000. The competition was stiff, with impressive performances in the semifinal and Match Point Pairs event.

