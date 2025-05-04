Zhao Xintong's Historic Quest in Snooker Championship Final
Zhao Xintong dominated Mark Williams in the world snooker championship final, leading 7-1. He seeks to be the first Chinese winner of the title, having already defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan. Recently returning from a suspension, Zhao is the favorite in the best-of-35-frames match.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Zhao Xintong showcased remarkable prowess during the opening session of the world snooker championship final, establishing a commanding 7-1 lead over Mark Williams. Zhao is poised to become the first Chinese player to win this prestigious title.
His domination followed a triumphant semifinals performance, where he defeated seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan with a score of 17-7. At the Crucible Theatre, Zhao faced Williams, a veteran three-time champion.
Zhao's journey to the final is noteworthy as he recently made a comeback from a 20-month suspension due to a match-fixing scandal. Despite these past challenges, his focus remains unwavering as he aims for victory in the ongoing best-of-35-frames match.
(With inputs from agencies.)