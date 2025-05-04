Zhao Xintong's Historic Quest in Snooker Championship Final

Zhao Xintong showcased remarkable prowess during the opening session of the world snooker championship final, establishing a commanding 7-1 lead over Mark Williams. Zhao is poised to become the first Chinese player to win this prestigious title.

His domination followed a triumphant semifinals performance, where he defeated seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan with a score of 17-7. At the Crucible Theatre, Zhao faced Williams, a veteran three-time champion.

Zhao's journey to the final is noteworthy as he recently made a comeback from a 20-month suspension due to a match-fixing scandal. Despite these past challenges, his focus remains unwavering as he aims for victory in the ongoing best-of-35-frames match.

(With inputs from agencies.)