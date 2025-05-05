Left Menu

Lego Takes the Wheel: F1 Drivers Parade in Brick Cars

In a unique twist, Formula One drivers paraded in Lego-made two-seater cars at the Miami Grand Prix. The tradition replaced flatbed truck parades and featured models reflecting each team's branding. The cars, each built with 400,000 Lego pieces, gained attention for their novelty and detailed craftsmanship.

Updated: 05-05-2025 01:26 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, Formula One drivers showcased their skills in two-seater cars made entirely of Lego, preceding the Miami Grand Prix. This novel event, reminiscent of playful innovation, captivated audiences as drivers engaged with fans on the track.

Each participating team, from McLaren to Sauber, was represented by electric Lego cars that mirrored their actual race cars, complete with liveries and sponsor logos. The vehicles, remarkably constructed with 400,000 Lego bricks, were limited to a top speed of 20kph, sparking excitement without compromising safety.

Designed in collaboration with Lego and Formula One, these intricate creations were unveiled at the Hard Rock Stadium. Also, world champion Lewis Hamilton described the event as 'the most fun drivers' parade ever,' adding a light-hearted touch to the serious competitive environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

