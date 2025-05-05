Lego Takes the Wheel: F1 Drivers Parade in Brick Cars

In an unprecedented move, Formula One drivers showcased their skills in two-seater cars made entirely of Lego, preceding the Miami Grand Prix. This novel event, reminiscent of playful innovation, captivated audiences as drivers engaged with fans on the track.

Each participating team, from McLaren to Sauber, was represented by electric Lego cars that mirrored their actual race cars, complete with liveries and sponsor logos. The vehicles, remarkably constructed with 400,000 Lego bricks, were limited to a top speed of 20kph, sparking excitement without compromising safety.

Designed in collaboration with Lego and Formula One, these intricate creations were unveiled at the Hard Rock Stadium. Also, world champion Lewis Hamilton described the event as 'the most fun drivers' parade ever,' adding a light-hearted touch to the serious competitive environment.

