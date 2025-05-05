Left Menu

Casper Ruud Triumphs at Madrid Open with First Masters 1000 Title

Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud clinched his first Masters 1000 title at the Madrid Open, defeating Jack Draper in a hard-fought final. The 14th seed overcame an injury and a determined opponent to win in three sets, marking a significant milestone in his claycourt career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 01:50 IST
Casper Ruud

Norway's Casper Ruud claimed his first Masters 1000 title, defeating Jack Draper with a 7-5 3-6 6-4 victory in the Madrid Open final on Sunday. Ruud's performance on clay was resilient, bolstered by overcoming a rib injury and a challenging opponent.

The 26-year-old, seeded 14th, triumphed in his 18th claycourt final, having dispatched notable players like Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, and Francisco Cerundolo en route to the trophy. "This win is a dream come true," Ruud shared in a post-match interview, highlighting his determination against Draper's formidable play.

Although Draper threatened with strong plays, particularly in the second set, Ruud's decisive third-set break cemented his victory. Despite the loss, Draper will advance to number five in world rankings, praising Ruud's work ethic and courage in key moments during a packed stadium address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

