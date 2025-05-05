Casper Ruud Triumphs at Madrid Open with First Masters 1000 Title
Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud clinched his first Masters 1000 title at the Madrid Open, defeating Jack Draper in a hard-fought final. The 14th seed overcame an injury and a determined opponent to win in three sets, marking a significant milestone in his claycourt career.
Norway's Casper Ruud claimed his first Masters 1000 title, defeating Jack Draper with a 7-5 3-6 6-4 victory in the Madrid Open final on Sunday. Ruud's performance on clay was resilient, bolstered by overcoming a rib injury and a challenging opponent.
The 26-year-old, seeded 14th, triumphed in his 18th claycourt final, having dispatched notable players like Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, and Francisco Cerundolo en route to the trophy. "This win is a dream come true," Ruud shared in a post-match interview, highlighting his determination against Draper's formidable play.
Although Draper threatened with strong plays, particularly in the second set, Ruud's decisive third-set break cemented his victory. Despite the loss, Draper will advance to number five in world rankings, praising Ruud's work ethic and courage in key moments during a packed stadium address.
