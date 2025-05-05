Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Triumphs in Miami, Griddy Goes Viral

Oscar Piastri clinches victory at the Miami Grand Prix, extending his lead in the championship. Despite achieving his fourth win in six races, Piastri's attempt at the 'Griddy' dance, made famous by NFL's Justin Jefferson, falls short. Nonetheless, his performance on the track surpasses expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 05-05-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 06:27 IST
Oscar Piastri Triumphs in Miami, Griddy Goes Viral
Oscar Piastri
  • Country:
  • United States

Dominating the Miami Grand Prix, McLaren's Oscar Piastri captured a decisive win on Sunday, even as his attempt to perform the viral 'Griddy' dance drew mixed reviews. The 24-year-old Australian, known for his on-track composure, conceded the dance was poorly executed following his fourth victory in six races.

Piastri had met Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who popularized the 'Griddy' with NFL fans, and agreed to perform it if he won. However, expectations for a flawless execution were dashed, providing a lighter moment in an otherwise stellar day for the driver.

Piastri's win at Miami stretched his championship lead to 16 points over teammate Lando Norris. With tactical acumen, he maneuvered past rivals, including championship competitor Max Verstappen, sealing his triumph despite criticizing his own qualifying performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025