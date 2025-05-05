Oscar Piastri Triumphs in Miami, Griddy Goes Viral

Dominating the Miami Grand Prix, McLaren's Oscar Piastri captured a decisive win on Sunday, even as his attempt to perform the viral 'Griddy' dance drew mixed reviews. The 24-year-old Australian, known for his on-track composure, conceded the dance was poorly executed following his fourth victory in six races.

Piastri had met Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who popularized the 'Griddy' with NFL fans, and agreed to perform it if he won. However, expectations for a flawless execution were dashed, providing a lighter moment in an otherwise stellar day for the driver.

Piastri's win at Miami stretched his championship lead to 16 points over teammate Lando Norris. With tactical acumen, he maneuvered past rivals, including championship competitor Max Verstappen, sealing his triumph despite criticizing his own qualifying performance.

