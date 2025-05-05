Left Menu

Tackling Soccer's Silent Crisis: Brain Health Support for Ex-Players

British soccer organizations may be required to help cover care costs for former players with brain injuries due to heading balls. Campaigners seek to amend the Football Governance Bill to create a funding scheme for affected players, as current support is deemed inadequate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:15 IST
Tackling Soccer's Silent Crisis: Brain Health Support for Ex-Players
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Soccer organizations in Britain might soon be mandated to contribute financially toward the care of former players suffering from brain conditions caused by heading balls. Proposals aimed at amending the Football Governance Bill are set to be debated in Parliament, focusing on treating these health issues as 'industrial injuries.'

Campaigners are pushing for necessary legislative changes to ensure that the soccer industry, including the Football Association and the Professional Footballers' Association, provides adequate financial support to affected players. This initiative highlights concerns over the insufficient nature of existing support structures.

The Brain Health Fund, established with a 1-million-pound grant by the PFA in collaboration with the Premier League, has faced criticism. Despite claims of assisting 121 families, campaigners, including Labour lawmaker Chris Evans, argue for increased contributions from soccer authorities, particularly in light of prominent cases like England's 1966 World Cup winners succumbing to dementia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025