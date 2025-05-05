FIA President Contemplates Cost Cap Elimination Amid Management Challenges

The president of Formula 1's governing body, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, is contemplating the removal of the cost cap due to the administrative burden it imposes on the FIA. Expressing frustration with current regulations, Ben Sulayem questioned the necessity of the cost cap, introduced in 2021, which aims to equalize spending and enhance competition among teams.

At the Miami Grand Prix, Ben Sulayem supported McLaren's Zak Brown's proposal to require teams lodging allegations to pay a deposit. This financial deterrent is intended to discourage unsubstantiated claims. “You cannot just accuse someone without a written complaint, and that protest, you have to pay money,” stated Ben Sulayem, suggesting a potential fee of $50,000.

In addition, Ben Sulayem anticipates updates to the driver code of conduct policy. However, he firmly stated he would not lift the existing ban on profanity, a decision met with criticism from drivers across multiple series. He clarified that forthcoming adjustments will specify the policy’s application to individual racing series.

