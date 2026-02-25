Left Menu

Political Heat: Madhya Pradesh CM Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Allegations on Indo-US Trade Deal

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav criticized Rahul Gandhi for making baseless allegations against PM Modi concerning the Indo-US trade deal. Yadav accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of prioritizing politics over national interest. He highlighted the benefits of government initiatives for farmers in Madhya Pradesh and remarked on India's global prominence under Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:55 IST
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making unfounded accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Indo-US trade agreement.

Addressing the media, Yadav asserted that the Nehru-Gandhi family consistently places political agendas above national interests, as evidenced by Gandhi's recent remarks at a farmers' rally.

Highlighting government-backed projects benefiting farmers, Yadav emphasized India's rising global stature under Modi and dismissed Congress's tactics as self-serving and shortsighted.

