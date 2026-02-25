Political Heat: Madhya Pradesh CM Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Allegations on Indo-US Trade Deal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making unfounded accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Indo-US trade agreement.

Addressing the media, Yadav asserted that the Nehru-Gandhi family consistently places political agendas above national interests, as evidenced by Gandhi's recent remarks at a farmers' rally.

Highlighting government-backed projects benefiting farmers, Yadav emphasized India's rising global stature under Modi and dismissed Congress's tactics as self-serving and shortsighted.