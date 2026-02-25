Chief Justice Takes Bold Stand Against Judicial Corruption Allegations in NCERT Curriculum

Former law minister Ashwani Kumar commended Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for swiftly addressing alarming allegations of judicial corruption presented in NCERT Class 8 textbooks. The Chief Justice took suo motu cognisance of the material, a move Kumar believes will dismantle unfavorable propaganda against the judiciary.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the judiciary's intellectual and professional integrity, which is crucial for fortifying India's constitutional democracy. Kumar criticized the chapter as a baseless constitutional transgression likely to harm the perception of the judicial system in the eyes of young students.

In response, Chief Justice Kant declared that allegations undermining the judiciary's integrity will not be tolerated. The judiciary must remain unblemished, with clear lines drawn regarding its conduct, both inside and outside the courtroom.