Rishabh Pant's Playoff Aspirations Amidst LSG's Struggles
Rishabh Pant remains hopeful for Lucknow Super Giants' playoff chances despite a recent defeat by Punjab Kings. With three games left, LSG aims for crucial victories to secure a spot. Pant acknowledges batting struggles and fielding mishaps but defends his team's efforts as they face an uphill challenge.
Despite their recent setback, Lucknow Super Giants' skipper Rishabh Pant isn't giving up on playoff hopes, maintaining optimism for the remaining three matches of the IPL season. A lackluster top-order performance resulted in a 37-run loss against Punjab Kings, placing LSG seventh in the standings.
With 10 points from 11 games and a net run-rate of -0.47, Pant recognizes the uphill task ahead, requiring his team to win all remaining matches for a potential playoff berth. At the post-match presentation, Pant conceded 236 runs were hard to chase, and fielding errors proved costly.
Praise came from Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer for his team's efforts, particularly from Prabhsimran Singh's impressive innings. Iyer credited collective contributions and hard work for their climb to second place, while acknowledging a need for better on-field awareness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
