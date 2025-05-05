Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Playoff Aspirations Amidst LSG's Struggles

Rishabh Pant remains hopeful for Lucknow Super Giants' playoff chances despite a recent defeat by Punjab Kings. With three games left, LSG aims for crucial victories to secure a spot. Pant acknowledges batting struggles and fielding mishaps but defends his team's efforts as they face an uphill challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:24 IST
Rishabh Pant's Playoff Aspirations Amidst LSG's Struggles
Rishabh Pant

Despite their recent setback, Lucknow Super Giants' skipper Rishabh Pant isn't giving up on playoff hopes, maintaining optimism for the remaining three matches of the IPL season. A lackluster top-order performance resulted in a 37-run loss against Punjab Kings, placing LSG seventh in the standings.

With 10 points from 11 games and a net run-rate of -0.47, Pant recognizes the uphill task ahead, requiring his team to win all remaining matches for a potential playoff berth. At the post-match presentation, Pant conceded 236 runs were hard to chase, and fielding errors proved costly.

Praise came from Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer for his team's efforts, particularly from Prabhsimran Singh's impressive innings. Iyer credited collective contributions and hard work for their climb to second place, while acknowledging a need for better on-field awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025