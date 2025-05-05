Left Menu

Aditi Ashok's Steady Finish at Black Desert Championship

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok ended the Black Desert Championship tied for 31st, carding an even-par 72, totaling 10-under for the week. Despite a modest season, she adjusted bogeys and birdies smartly. The win went to Haeran Ryu with a flawless final round performance, clinching her third LPGA title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ivins | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:29 IST
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok demonstrated resilience as she concluded the Black Desert Championship with an even-par 72, placing her in a tie for 31st overall.

Enduring a season filled with ups and downs, Aditi amassed a total of 10-under for the tournament. Despite consecutive bogeys on holes seven and eight, she quickly recovered with birdies on the ninth and 11th holes, balancing her score.

Haeran Ryu emerged victorious with a flawless eight-under 64 final round, securing her third LPGA title by a margin of five shots over Germany's Esther Henseleit and China's Ruoning Yin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

