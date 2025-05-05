Iyer's Tactical Move Steals the Show as PBKS Dominates

In a strategic masterstroke, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to promote Josh Inglis to number 3, a move that paid dividends against Lucknow Super Giants in a riveting contest. Inglis's early entrance set the tone with a quickfire 30, showcasing his ability to counter fierce pace attack brilliantly.

Punjab Kings' innings was spearheaded by opener Prabhsimran Singh, whose explosive 91 off 48 balls laid a formidable platform for the team. Supported by contributions from Iyer and the middle order, Punjab managed a commanding score of 236 for five, putting pressure on the opposition.

Lucknow Super Giants faltered early in their chase, losing key wickets in the powerplay. Despite a valiant effort from Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad, LSG fell short, highlighting the impact of Punjab's aggressive batting tactics and efficient bowling led by Arshdeep Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)