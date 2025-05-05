Left Menu

Iyer's Tactical Move Steals the Show as PBKS Dominates

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting highlighted skipper Shreyas Iyer's decision to promote Josh Inglis up the batting order in their successful match against Lucknow Super Giants. Inglis's aggressive performance contributed significantly to Punjab's strong innings, while Prabhsimran Singh led the batting with 91 runs.

05-05-2025
Shreyas Iyer. (Photo- BCCI)

In a strategic masterstroke, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to promote Josh Inglis to number 3, a move that paid dividends against Lucknow Super Giants in a riveting contest. Inglis's early entrance set the tone with a quickfire 30, showcasing his ability to counter fierce pace attack brilliantly.

Punjab Kings' innings was spearheaded by opener Prabhsimran Singh, whose explosive 91 off 48 balls laid a formidable platform for the team. Supported by contributions from Iyer and the middle order, Punjab managed a commanding score of 236 for five, putting pressure on the opposition.

Lucknow Super Giants faltered early in their chase, losing key wickets in the powerplay. Despite a valiant effort from Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad, LSG fell short, highlighting the impact of Punjab's aggressive batting tactics and efficient bowling led by Arshdeep Singh.

