Sunrisers Hyderabad’s challenging IPL 2025 season faces another hurdle as batter R Smaran is sidelined due to injury. In his place, Harsh Dubey, an impactful left-arm spinner, joins the squad. Despite Vidarbha’s Ranji triumphs, Dubey’s limited-overs performance raises questions as SRH's playoff hopes dwindle amidst ongoing struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:54 IST
Sunrisers Struggle Continues: Smaran Out, Dubey Steps In
Harsh Dubey (Photo: X/@SunRisers). Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are grappling with a challenging IPL 2025 season, now hit by the loss of 22-year-old Karnataka batter R Smaran due to injury. Smaran, who had stepped in for Australian spinner Adam Zampa earlier, gets replaced by left-arm spinning all-rounder Harsh Dubey, according to ESPNcricinfo. Dubey, at 22, comes from Vidarbha, making a mark with 69 wickets in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, surpassing Ashutosh Aman's previous record.

Despite Dubey's base price of INR 30 lakh and significant Ranji exploits, his prowess in limited-overs cricket remains under the spotlight. With 21 wickets in 20 List A games at an average of 34.66, and nine in 16 T20 innings with an economy of 6.78, his red-ball achievements bolster his reputation as SRH's dismal run continues. With only three wins in ten games, they sit ninth. Even four consecutive victories leave them needing results to tilt their way for playoff qualification, all further complicated by a league-worst net run rate of -1.192.

Amidst their struggles, SRH coach Daniel Vettori expressed confidence in pacer Mohammed Shami, asserting there's no fitness issue befuddling the IPL fanbase. Shami, fresh off a successful ICC Champions Trophy run with nine wickets in five matches, is striving to overcome a less impressive IPL showing of six wickets in nine matches, averaging 56.16, and an economy rate of 11.23. The road ahead for SRH is daunting, as they prep for a critical contest against Delhi Capitals (DC).

(With inputs from agencies.)

