Left Menu

Moana Pasifika's Remarkable Rise: From Underperformer to Playoff Contender

Moana Pasifika, formed to give players from Pacific islands a pathway, struggled initially in Super Rugby but has seen a turnaround this season under skipper Ardie Savea. Winning pivotal matches, the team is now a contender for the playoffs. Coach Tana Umaga and Savea, part of the Pacific islands diaspora, lead the team's drive to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:02 IST
Moana Pasifika's Remarkable Rise: From Underperformer to Playoff Contender
Scotland Rugby Team Image Credit:

Moana Pasifika has experienced an impressive turnaround in this year's Super Rugby season, under the leadership of captain Ardie Savea. The team, aimed at providing a pathway for players from the Pacific islands, clinched a thrilling victory over the Otago Highlanders, marking their fifth win of the season.

In addition to their historic win over the Highlanders, Moana has secured first-time victories against the Canterbury Crusaders and New South Wales Waratahs, placing them sixth on the league table, a spot that could see them enter the playoffs. Head coach Tana Umaga expressed pride in the team's achievements and their gritty playing style, which secured the 34-29 win against Highlanders.

The team features players from the Pacific islands' diaspora, such as Melani Matavao and Miracle Fai'ilagi, alongside Savea and his brother Julian, who were born in New Zealand to Samoan parents. Moana Pasifika now faces a challenging season finish, with matches against top teams like the Auckland Blues, Waikato Chiefs, and Wellington Hurricanes ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025