Moana Pasifika's Remarkable Rise: From Underperformer to Playoff Contender

Moana Pasifika has experienced an impressive turnaround in this year's Super Rugby season, under the leadership of captain Ardie Savea. The team, aimed at providing a pathway for players from the Pacific islands, clinched a thrilling victory over the Otago Highlanders, marking their fifth win of the season.

In addition to their historic win over the Highlanders, Moana has secured first-time victories against the Canterbury Crusaders and New South Wales Waratahs, placing them sixth on the league table, a spot that could see them enter the playoffs. Head coach Tana Umaga expressed pride in the team's achievements and their gritty playing style, which secured the 34-29 win against Highlanders.

The team features players from the Pacific islands' diaspora, such as Melani Matavao and Miracle Fai'ilagi, alongside Savea and his brother Julian, who were born in New Zealand to Samoan parents. Moana Pasifika now faces a challenging season finish, with matches against top teams like the Auckland Blues, Waikato Chiefs, and Wellington Hurricanes ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)