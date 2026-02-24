Thrilling Victories Mark Opening of 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship
The 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship began with notable victories for Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Indian Railways, and Gujarat. Among the standout performances were Mitesh Prajapati's 21-point game for Gujarat, Adesh Warkhade's 28 points for Vidarbha, and remarkable wins by Tamil Nadu and Indian Railways.
The 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship kicked off in thrilling fashion with victories for Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Indian Railways, and Gujarat highlighting the opening day drama. A total of 29 teams are set to compete across eight pools in this prestigious tournament, which promises high-octane action and fierce competition.
Standout performances on the first day included Gujarat's Mitesh Prajapati, who contributed 21 points to secure a win for his team in a tightly contested match against Punjab. Meanwhile, Vidarbha's Adesh Warkhade caught the eye with a remarkable 28-point effort, despite his team's narrow defeat.
Among the day's dominant displays, Tamil Nadu's overwhelming 75-16 victory over Manipur and Indian Railways' commanding 73-23 win over Odisha stood out. The tournament's pool matches continue to showcase top-level kabaddi action, with tight contests and thrilling finishes setting the stage for an exciting championship.
