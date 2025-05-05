Left Menu

KKR Gains Playoff Momentum with Back-to-Back Wins in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a vital victory over Rajasthan Royals, marking their first consecutive wins in IPL 2025. Powered by Andre Russell and Rinku Singh, KKR is now in playoff contention. Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu emphasized the need for KKR to refine their middle order and bowling strategies.

Andre Russell (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have revitalized their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a crucial win over the already-eliminated Rajasthan Royals, seizing their first consecutive victories this season. At Eden Gardens on Sunday afternoon, this triumph lifted KKR to five points from their last three outings, bolstering their playoff aspirations, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The win owed much to the performances of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh. Russell, capitalizing on an opportunity from the 13th over, and Singh, who was tasked with aggressive hitting in the final deliveries, were instrumental. Yet, as former India player Ambati Rayudu pointed out, KKR's middle order needs significant improvement to challenge top teams this season, as quoted in ESPNcricinfo Time Out.

Strategic team changes saw Venkatesh Iyer and Ramandeep Singh demoted to accommodate the in-form duo, a decision that paid dividends. While Russell's bowling has been sporadic, his wicket-taking ability was highlighted despite a high economy rate. Former cricketer Katey Martin noted, "Finding ways to win in any situation gives teams the best chance," suggesting KKR's recent form could be pivotal as they face Chennai Super Kings next.

