Swinging Back: BCCI’s Rule Change Revives Bowlers' Spirits in IPL
Mohammed Shami applauds the BCCI's repeal of the saliva ban in IPL 2025, restoring balance for bowlers. This adjustment, alongside other rule changes, brings much-needed fairness to the game, favoring bowlers. Shami also discusses his knee injury recovery and his transformative experience with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
India's renowned pacer Mohammed Shami has lauded the BCCI's recent decision to overturn the saliva ban in the IPL 2025. This move is seen as a significant step towards rebalancing the advantage between bat and ball, a change bowlers had long awaited.
The BCCI's decision to lift the ban on using saliva to polish the ball, coupled with the introduction of a two-ball rule to address dew in night matches, has been a revelation for bowlers. Shami expressed that these changes finally offer bowlers a chance to reclaim some control in a game heavily skewed towards batsmen in recent times.
Aside from the game adjustments, Shami reflected on his recovery from a knee injury that sidelined him for over a year. He emphasized the critical role domestic matches played in rebuilding his confidence, ultimately preparing him for a triumphant return to form with a new franchise in the Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he praises the leadership of captain Pat Cummins.
