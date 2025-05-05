Left Menu

Southgate's Cricket Adventure in India: Witnessing IPL Thrills

Former England football coach Gareth Southgate visited India, experiencing the Indian Premier League for the first time at Eden Gardens. Southgate expressed his lifelong passion for cricket while recalling legendary players. He praised the rapid evolution of sports coaching and shared his admiration for India's vibrant sports culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:30 IST
Southgate's Cricket Adventure in India: Witnessing IPL Thrills
Former England head coach Gareth Southgate (Photo: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising crossover of sports, former England men's football team head coach Gareth Southgate shared his enthusiasm for cricket during his first visit to India. Southgate attended an exhilarating IPL match at Eden Gardens, witnessing a nail-biting encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

The IPL clash saw Rajasthan narrowly miss out on a victory, falling one run short in their 206-run chase against defending champions Kolkata. Southgate, attending the T20 spectacle, nostalgically recounted his days spent watching legends like Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. He also highlighted the growing interchange of knowledge across diverse sports disciplines.

Southgate, jokingly rating his own cricket skills, expressed delight in visiting India and experiencing its vibrant sporting culture. He emphasized the ongoing evolution in sports coaching and the value of learning from cross-sport interactions. The thrilling match at Eden Gardens showcased 16 sixes, making it an unforgettable experience for the football tactician turned cricket enthusiast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025