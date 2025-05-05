Lewandowski's Comeback Sparks Barcelona's Hope in Champions League
Barcelona's attack is strengthened by Robert Lewandowski's return from a thigh injury for the Champions League clash against Inter Milan. After a two-week recovery period, the Polish striker is set to boost the team's offensive capabilities, having already scored 40 goals this season, including 11 in the Champions League.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:26 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Barcelona is set to benefit from a significant boost in their attacking lineup as Robert Lewandowski returns from a left thigh injury for the pivotal Champions League clash against Inter Milan.
The celebrated Polish striker, who missed four critical games, was confirmed fit to play on Monday after a focused two-week recovery regimen.
Lewandowski's presence is expected to energize Barcelona's offense, especially after his stellar season tally of 40 goals, including 11 in the Champions League, making him a key player for Barcelona's aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement