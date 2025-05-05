Left Menu

Lewandowski's Comeback Sparks Barcelona's Hope in Champions League

Barcelona's attack is strengthened by Robert Lewandowski's return from a thigh injury for the Champions League clash against Inter Milan. After a two-week recovery period, the Polish striker is set to boost the team's offensive capabilities, having already scored 40 goals this season, including 11 in the Champions League.

Barcelona is set to benefit from a significant boost in their attacking lineup as Robert Lewandowski returns from a left thigh injury for the pivotal Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

The celebrated Polish striker, who missed four critical games, was confirmed fit to play on Monday after a focused two-week recovery regimen.

Lewandowski's presence is expected to energize Barcelona's offense, especially after his stellar season tally of 40 goals, including 11 in the Champions League, making him a key player for Barcelona's aspirations.

